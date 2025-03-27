EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire will be leaving Wisconsin for a new job in Virginia.

Chancellor Dr. James Schmidt is resigning effective June 30 to become the next president of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead James Madison University as their seventh president,” Schmidt says. “I’m inspired by the university’s vision for engaged learning and its commitment to preparing students to become active and responsible global citizens and leaders. I look forward to immersing myself in campus life, building relationships with faculty, staff and students, and getting to know the people of Harrisonburg.”

Schmidt has served as chancellor November 2013.

Interim Provost Mike Carney will serve as interim chancellor.