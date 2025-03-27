MILWAUKEE — A man from Milwaukee faces a felony charge for putting super glue into his co-worker’s soda.

34-year-old Joseph Ross could spend up over three years in jail if convicted of felony placement of foreign objects in edibles.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman working at State Fair Park on March 20 reported to officers that she noticed a strong chemical smell coming from her open drinks on her desk. It had been happening for the previous 2-3 weeks and once she consumed the drinks, she got extremely sick.

She set up a hidden camera to figure out what was happening, and eventually captured Ross adding a substance to her drink.

Image courtesy of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

The police investigation found a pair of clear plastic gloves in an office trash can, which had a container of super glue. Lab tests on the drink confirmed the presence of super glue.

Image courtesy of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Cash bond has been set for $10,000. Ross is due back in court on April 3.