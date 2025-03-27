MILWAUKEE — Several Amtrak passengers in Milwaukee may be travelling on buses until further notice after multiple railcars were removed from service for safety reasons.

Amtrak says it discovered corrosion in several of its Horizon railcars during inspections.

“We discovered corrosion in several Horizon railcars and, while working with the manufacturer, decided to remove the equipment from service after learning of additional areas of concern from intensive inspections of multiple cars.” said Amtrak in a statement Wednesday.

Four Amtrak routes will be impacted, including the Hiawatha and Borealis lines that run through Wisconsin.

Two of Thursday’s scheduled Hiawatha line departures and one Borealis line departure were experiencing service disruptions, according to Amtrak’s train status webpage.

Amtrak say impacted Borealis routes should return to normal and be back on the tracks by Friday. As for the Hiawatha route, Amtrak said they will use substitutes like buses until further notice.

