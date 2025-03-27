WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha teen now faces murder charges in the death of his parents. 17-year-old Nikita Casap now faces nine felony counts, including 1st degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, theft of moveable property, taking a vehicle without consent, and misappropriate ID information to obtain money.

The teen’s mother Tatiana Casap and stepfather Donald Mayer were found dead on February 28 morning at their home on Cider Hills Dr. in the Village of Waukesha after a welfare check. At that time, Casap was missing.

He was later that day found in WaKeeney, Kansas after he failed to stop at traffic sign. Police in Kansas found a firearm, spent shell casings, ammunition and driver’s licenses belonging to Casap’s mother and stepfather in the car, according to a criminal complaint. The missing family dog was also in the car.

Casap was initially charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and theft of movable property.

He makes his initial appearance in court on March 27.