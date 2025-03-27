WASHINGTON D.C. — A former Packers running back is now in custody after the FBI conducts what it says is potentially the largest dog fighting ring bust in its history.

Leshon Eugene Johnson of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma made his initial appearance in court last week. He is charged with possessing 190 pit bull-type dogs for use in an animal fighting venture and for selling, transporting, and delivering a dog for use in an animal fighting venture. Federal authorities seized the 190 dogs from Johnson last October; the Department of Justice says it’s is believed to be the largest number of dogs ever seized from a single person in a federal dog fighting case. By comparison, 47 dogs were rescued from quarterback Michael Vick’s highly-publicized dogfighting operation in 2007.

“Animal abuse is cruel, depraved, and deserves severe punishment,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “The Department of Justice will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law and will remain committed to protecting innocent animals from those who would do them harm.”

According to court documents, Johnson ran a dog fighting operation known as “Mal Kant Kennels” in both Broken Arrow and Haskell, Oklahoma. He previously ran “Krazyside Kennels” also out of Oklahoma, which led to his guilty plea on state animal fighting charges in 2004. Johnson selectively bred “champion” and “grand champion” fighting dogs — dogs that have respectively won three or five fights — to produce offspring with fighting traits and abilities desired by him and others for use in dog fights.

Johnson marketed and sold stud rights and offspring from winning fighting dogs to other dog fighters looking to incorporate the Mal Kant Kennels “bloodline” into their own dog fighting operations. His trafficking of fighting dogs to other dog fighters across the country contributed to the growth of the dog fighting industry and allowed Johnson to profit financially.

Johnson was drafted by the Packers in the third round of the draft in 1994. He appeared in 14 games with the team, with separate stints on the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants rosters.

Many fans recall when Johnson and then-housemate Travis Jervey attempted to buy a pet lion and keep it in their home before being reprimanded by then-head coach Mike Holmgren.

Johnson faces a maximum penalty on each count of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The FBI’s Shreveport, Louisiana Resident Agency office will be investigating the case.

