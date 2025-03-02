WAUKESHA, Wis. — Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in a Waukesha home.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department initially received a call for a welfare check around 9:45am on February 28 to home near Cidar Hills Drive in Waukesha. Deputies found one person dead in the home. At that time, police did not know where the other family members were.

Officers reported a second person was found dead inside the home on Saturday. They did arrest a “person of interest” on a separate charge.

The investigation is remains active and ongoing, but the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department does not believe there is a threat to the community.