UPDATE at 11:00am on 3/24/2025: I-43 North has been reopened after a crash.

UPDATE AT 10:00 a.m. on 3/24/2025: More specific closures for the crash on I-43 near Belgium: I-43 North is closed from the ramp from County D while I-43 South is closed beyond the ramp from WIS 32/County LL to County D because of a crash.

MILWAUKEE — A traffic alert: I-43 North at the ramp from County D east of the town of Belgium in Ozaukee County is closed due to a crash.

The best alternate route is to use County LL north to Sauk Trail Road. It’s inclear if the crash is because of weather.