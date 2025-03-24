MILWAUKEE — Lead mitigation, the return of school resource officers, financial delinquency, and a damning operational audit. All issues laid before incoming Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius.

Still, Milwaukee’s new face of public education is keeping an optimistic outlook for Wisconsin’s largest school district.

“I ​felt ​a ​readiness ​and ​a ​sense ​of ​hope ​here. ​And ​so ​I’m ​really ​hoping ​to ​build ​some ​momentum ​around ​that,” Dr. Cassellius tells WTMJ’s Adam Roberts.

While she’s only been officially on the job since March 15th, the former superintendent of Boston Public Schools says she has had her eye on the MPS job since as early as 2018. After ending her tenure in Boston in 2022, Dr. Cassellius says she was in the running for the job in 2023.

“But ​I ​had ​just ​taken ​this ​new ​position ​as ​CEO ​of ​Fresh ​Energy ​and ​we ​were ​right ​in ​the ​middle ​of ​five ​year ​strategic ​planning. ​I ​felt ​like ​I ​couldn’t ​let ​my ​board ​down. ​So ​that ​was ​not ​the ​opportune ​time ​for ​me,” she says.

Regarding the aforementioned list of issues facing her as she begins her two-year contract, Dr. Cassellius says addressing the ongoing lead crisis and the issues brought up in Governor Tony Evers’ audit of the district are both top of mind. The Superintendent has hired former MPS Director of Business Operations Mike Turza out of retirement to help draft the district’s comprehensive lead plan. As of Monday, three schools are still closed in the city for lead dust cleaning, and MPS plans to test all of its buildings as part of their plan.

As for the audit, the report released in February revealed tense relationships with the school board, outdated technology, and a harmful internal culture. The audit identified 29 areas where MPS can improve its practices, including a suggested restructuring of human resources and the central office.

“How ​do ​we ​address ​the ​governor’s ​operational ​audit, so ​that ​we ​have ​a ​lean, ​efficient, organization ​that ​really ​responds ​to ​the ​public’s ​trust, ​and ​uses ​money ​well ​and ​gets ​it ​out ​to ​students ​and ​classrooms, ​and ​that ​we ​ensure ​that ​there’s ​a ​caring ​and ​competent ​teacher ​in ​every ​single ​classroom ​this ​fall.” says Dr. Cassellius.

When it comes to attracting new staff to the district, Dr. Cassellius says she is pitching to prosepctive employees Milwaukee’s low cost of living, as well as increased workplace autonomy.

“[I’m] looking ​back ​and ​getting ​connected ​with ​all ​of ​my ​colleagues ​from ​the ​past ​30 ​years ​and ​saying, ​come ​join ​me. They ​know ​that ​I’m ​a ​fun ​person ​to ​work ​with ​and ​that I ​give ​them ​a ​lot ​of ​autonomy. ​You ​know, ​you ​build ​the ​best ​and ​you ​let ​them ​do ​their ​work. I ​don’t ​do ​a ​lot ​of ​micromanaging, ​although ​I ​do ​hold ​people ​accountable.” says Dr. Cassellius.

The Superintendent is also making a pitch to young families making decisions about where to send their kids to school. According to a report conducted by independent firm Perkins Eastman in 2024 titled “Who are the students of MPS?”, only one in six MPS students are enrolled at the school within their official “attendance area”. Additionally, the total number of students in the district has gone down by about 10,000 over the last 10 years.

“I ​think ​public ​schools ​are ​great, ​great ​choice ​for ​families. ​All ​my ​children ​went ​to ​their ​neighborhood ​public ​school. ​They ​never ​rode ​the ​yellow ​bus. ​They ​walked ​to ​their ​neighborhood ​public ​school, ​ and ​they ​had ​a ​great ​experience.” says Dr. Cassellius.

One person that’s been suggested should have a closer working relationship with MPS is the city’s mayor, Cavalier Johnson. While no official relationship exists between the district and the mayor’s office, Dr. Cassellius and Mayor Johnson have already communicated with each other regarding the district’s path forward.

“I ​was ​introduced ​to ​his ​cabinet. ​He ​talked ​about ​it ​in ​the ​State ​of ​the ​City ​address, ​ that ​we ​will ​be ​working ​closely ​together…​I’ve ​seen ​the ​power ​ of ​leveraging ​community ​assets ​on ​behalf ​of ​children, ​families ​and ​communities. ​And ​so ​if ​we’re ​working ​together, we ​can ​work ​quicker, ​we ​can ​work ​smarter, ​we ​can ​work ​more ​efficiently, ​ ​ and ​make ​sure ​that ​we’re ​connected ​and ​doing ​it ​in ​an ​equitable ​manner ​for ​all ​communities ​and ​all ​neighborhoods.” says Dr. Cassellius.

At her “first school day” media availability March 17th, the Superintendent admitted she still had a lot to learn about the district and its unique challenges. But as far as Milwaukee goes, she tells WTMJ she quickly learned of one local staple that has earned her seal of approval: Saz’s State House on the west side.

“I ​was ​at ​Saz’s, ​which ​I ​guess ​is ​supposed ​to ​be ​the ​best ​place ​to ​go ​for ​Milwaukee ​locals.” she says, while also giving a thumbs up to the offerings at Canela Cafe and Bavette La Boucherie.

