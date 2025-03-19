WEST ALLIS — The City of West Allis Common Council has voted to issue a notice of non-renewal for the alcohol license of The Drunk Uncle bar, less than a week after a defamation lawsuit was filed against the bar’s owner.

The council made the decision during a meeting Wednesday, citing Neal Steffak’s failure to submit proof of a seller’s permit after the state rescinded the bar’s liquor license last August. A notice sent to Steffak says he will have until April 30th to formally request an appeal.

The vote is unrelated to a defamation lawsuit against Steffak filed by a woman from Onalaska who visited the bar earlier this month.

Court documents obtained by WTMJ reveal the allegations laid out by Brynn Dutelle, who went to The Drunk Uncle with some friends on March 8th. While at the bar, Dutelle said she felt uncomfortable with the actions of the Steffek and other bar staff.

The following day, Dutelle posted the review of The Drunk Uncle online, indicating her friend was “being fed shots” and that Steffak kept kissing her and offering her a job. Dutelle wrote that a bartender leaned over the bar and “touched my face asking me to make him a sandwich for International Women’s Day.”

The lawsuit alleges a Google user identified as The Drunk Uncle (owner)” responded to the review, writing in part: “You are a fat nerd with no friends.”

The suit then alleges Steffak posted on Facebook accusing Dutelle of sexually assaulting one of The Drunk Uncle’s employees on or about March 8th, along with identifying the school district she works at. The suit says Dutelle’s employer was made aware of the posting and required her to explain the circumstances of the post.

Steffak has not responded to a request for comment on either the common council’s decision or the lawsuit, but the bar did post the following on Facebook the day after the alleged March 8th incident:

Steffak has 45 days to respond to the lawsuit. The bar’s liquor license runs through the end of June.

