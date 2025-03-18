MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee names four finalists for to become the next chancellor.

The finalists include:

Thomas Gibson, Chancellor of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Carol Kim, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at University at Albany, State University of New York

Allan Klotsche, Director of Masters Programs, Lubar College of Business at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Nicolle Parsons-Pollard, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Georgia State University. Images courtesy of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Each candidate will hold public, virtual forums starting March 24, giving students, staff, faculty, and community members the opportunity to meet the candidates before the final decision is made.

The chosen candidate, who will become the university’s 10 leader, will replace outgoing Chancellor Mark Mone, who is leaving his position after 11 years and returning to a teaching position starting on July 1.