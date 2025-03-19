MADISON, Wis. — Mutiple people are displaced after lightning stikes an apartment building on Madison’s west side.

Witnesses called 911 around 8:30 a.m. on March 19 for a lightning strike to an apartment complex near Modern Point Lane and Cross Oak Drive. Firefighters at nearby Station 12 also witnessed a large lightning strike near this location.

The Madison Fire Department found flames on the roof of the building where the lightning strike caused damage to three areas. There was no damage or active fire inside the building.

Lightning strikes building on Madison’s west side. Image courtesy of the Madison Fire Department.

One person was trapped in an elevator that shut down after the power outage from the strike, but was rescued. No one was injured.

Property managers are working with tenants on repairs and accomodations.