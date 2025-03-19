MILWAUKEE — The investigation begins into the death of an inmate at the Milwaukee County Jail.

A 49-year-old man from Shorewood had been in custody since March 14 on three criminal charges. On March 17, a nurse from Wellpath found the man “experiencing a health crisis and initiated

emergency protocols. Stabilization measures, including NARCAN deployment, were unsuccessful”.

Police say the man had a pulse and was breathing when he was taken to one hospital, and eventually a second. He died on March 18.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation into the incident.