CALEDONIA – A 15-year-old is in custody after his mother was found dead in their Vilalge of Caledonia home.

Late Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at about 10:34 pm, police were dispatched to a single family residence in the 10000 block of East White Manor Court in Caledonia. It was initially reported that a teenage male at that address had possibly killed his mother.

As responding officers were arriving on scene, they were met by the 15-year-old who was exiting the front door of the residence and surrendered himself to officers without incident.

Officers cleared the residence and located an adult female dead inside the home. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but she had already succumbed to her injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was stabbed and also sustained blunt force trauma. The victim was identified as the mother of the teen who surrendered to the responding officers.

The teen was arrested for homicide and remains in custody.