RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A Racine man is finally in custody in connection to a 2024 drunk driving death.

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single car rollover crash near 108th Street and Apple Road on November 18, 2024. Three people were found outside the van with extensive damage, and were taken to the hospital.

47-year-old Ryan Gatti of Kenosha died of his injuries at the hospital. The driver, 34-year-old Alexander Nieves of Racine, was charged with 19 felonies including homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, drug possession, and bail jumping. He received a delay to appear in court until January 14, 2025, because of his injuries. A judge ordered bench warrant for his arrest when he failed to appear.

Officers eventually tracked Nieves down to a home in Racine, but he fled out the back door when they tried to serve the search warrant and ignored commands to surrender. He jumped multiple fences as he tried to flee, but was arrested after a foot chase.

Nieves appeared in court on February 25, where bond was set at $100,000. He’s due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 6.