MILWAUKEE – Two people who died inside a Franklin home Tuesday night have been identified.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, 65-year-old Ricky Harrison and his wife, 66-year-old Ann Harrison, were found dead in their home kitchen from gunshot wounds located near Drake Lane and Mission Hills Drive in Franklin.

The Medical Examiner ruled that Mr. Harrison killed his wife and then committed suicide.

Franklin Police are continuing their investigation.