MILWAUKEE — In the collection of bodycam and security footage released by Milwaukee Police on Thursday, viewers can see officer Daniel Gonzales and his partner preparing to interact with 24-year-old Isaiah Stott, who is seen carrying an assault rifle.

The shooting took place on February 12th, when Milwaukee Police received calls about Stott, who was allegedly carrying an assault rifle with him at the time and firing shots into the air.

Gonzales and his partner then arrive at the scene near the corners of 27th St. and Wisconsin Ave to intercept Stott and get him to drop his weapon.

WARNING: The video is graphic and not suitable for all audiences. If you’d like to watch the bodycam footage, scroll to the bottom of this article.

Gonzales, with a shotgun in hand, is seen exiting a squad car with his partner and demanding Stott to drop the weapon before a flurry of shots are exchanged.

Gonzales’ partner’s camera shows Gonzales falling into the snow when shot in the chest and leg, before the partner calls for back-up.

In a security video from a corner shop showing the entire exchange, both Gonzales and Stott are seen exchanging gunshots, before Gonzales falls and then Stott falls as well.

Gonzales was then taken to the hospital for treatment and was then eventually released on February 19th. Gonzales is still at home recovering.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Milwaukee Police officer injured in shooting released from the hospital