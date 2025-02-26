NAGUABO, PURETO RICO — A man from Pewaukee who went missing from a hiking group has been located alive after wandering the thick Puerto Rican jungle for days.

64-year-old Abdur Rahman took a wrong turn on a trail Sunday, and was separated from the group that had departed near the tourist spot El Yunque. The Puerto Rico Office of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration says the search involved multiple resuce groups, dogs, and a drone.

Compañeros rescatistas de la zona de Humacao del NMEAD junto con rescatistas de las OMMEs de San Lorenzo, Humacao, Yabucoa y Las Piedras encontraron con vida al turista reportado como desaparecido en El Yunque desde el domingo.

Abdur Rahman apareció cerca de río Icacos en Naguabo pic.twitter.com/O8BrUsohRI — Manejo de Emergencias (@NMEADpr) February 25, 2025

“Abdur Rahman appeared near the Icacos River in Naguabo,” reads part of the X thread translated to English.

“They found him four towns apart…he [had] walked miles and miles,” Rahman’s son-in-law Fazal Hunzai tells our partners at TMJ4 News.

Hunzai says Rahman was found hungry, but in otherwise good condition.

The Associated Press was first to report on Rahman’s disappearance. El Yunque is a popular tourist spot and the only tropical rain forest overseen by the U.S. Forest Service.

