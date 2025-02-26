With Black History Month coming to an end, 101.7 The Truth’s Dr. Ken Harris joined WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News to remind everyone about the perils of poverty.

“Black History Month is a great time for every American to pause and think about why poverty happens,” Harris said. “The one group of people we never seem to worry about is the Poor. Poverty is poverty.”

Lack of property rights, no justice in the legal system, exclusion from the banking system, and an abundance of non-profits are major reasons for poverty, according to Harris.

Harris cited the documentary Poverty, Inc. as a film worth watching to learn more about how poverty is perpetuated.

