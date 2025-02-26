MADISON — Two people are recovering and a suspect remains at large after a bus crashes into a Madison restaurant Tuesday evening.

The Madison Fire Department, along with Madison Police, were dispatched to 1 Dempsey Road around 7:45pm for reports that a Madison Metro bus crashed into a building at that location.

Witnesses reported a female passenger became upset when she learned the bus was not going to her desired location. She then began pushing and shoving the driver. Madison Police confirmed the crash was the result of the bus driver being assaulted by a passenger.

As of 10:05pm, the bus had been removed from the restaurant.

One passenger was transported to a local hospital and the other remained on scene with minor injuries.

The suspect left the area before officers arrived and no arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.