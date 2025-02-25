WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. — A Whitefish Bay elementary school associate principal is facing homicide charges after driving drunk in December.

Rebecca Salomon is charged with two felonies after an evening crash in the Town of West Bend on December 29, 2024. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say she failed to yield at County Trunk P and County Trunk NN, crashing into another car. The man driving the other vehicle was seriously injured, and taken to the hospital. He died on January 3, 2025, from head and brain injuries sustained from the crash.

According to the criminal complaint, Salomon admitted to officers that she was the one driving the striking car involved in the accident, and that she was coming from a local tavern in West Bend. Salomon failed a field sobriety test, and was arrested for operating while driving under the influence. Her blood alcohol level was measured at .109.

A passenger in Salomon’s car also tried to stop her from talking to police. When he tried to turn his body away from deputies in what they observed as a “pre-attack and posture”, police arrested him. It’s unclear if he will face charges related to this crash.

Charges were filed against Salomon on February 21, and she posted the $500 bond on the same day.

After learning of the charges, Whitefish Bay Superintendent Dr. Jamie Foeckler sent this note to families at Cumberland Elementary School on February 24.

Dear Cumberland Families, The District leadership and School Board are aware of a personnel matter occurring off District property and outside the school day involving a Cumberland staff member which has been the subject of media attention. We want to assure you that no one else within the school community was involved in this matter. While we cannot share further details due to privacy rights, please know the matter is being handled with the utmost care and seriousness. As soon as we were made aware of this matter, the staff member was not at work at Cumberland and still has not returned to work. When personnel matters arise, District leadership is committed to handling them with the utmost diligence and prudence. While legal requirements, as well as privacy considerations, limit the information we can share publicly, please know that we thoroughly investigate every situation. We remain steadfast in following all District policies and state and federal laws regarding personnel matters to ensure fairness and integrity throughout the process. In alignment with the District’s mission to provide a safe, caring, and inclusive environment, other administrators in the District are actively providing support to Principal Heffron as well as the Cumberland students, staff, and families. School operations will continue uninterrupted, ensuring stability and focus for the entire school community. We appreciate your patience, trust, and understanding as we work through this matter. Thank you for your continued partnership in making Cumberland an Exceptional Place to Learn. If you have any questions, recognizing that the District cannot provide information on personnel matters, please contact me at 414-963-3901. Sincerely, Dr. Jamie Foeckler

Salomon has an initial court appearance in Washington County court scheduled for March 18. If convicted, Salomon could face up to 50 years in prison.