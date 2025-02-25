MILWAUKEE — A well-known Southeast Wisconsin burger joint is closing one of their Milwaukee locations.

The restaurant at 2935 North Oakland Avenue on the city’s east side served its last customers on Wednesday, according to Ogden Real Estate senior broker Michael Testa.

“The restaurant decided it’s time down to wind down their franchise operations,” Testa tells WTMJ. He adds the roughly 2,000 square foot is currently available largely as-is complete with the full kitchen. Testa noted the target buyer would ideally be a national chain rather than a local operation.

“That’s going to have a little bit more stability within the space. At the same time, [we’re] looking for something that’s going to fit the neighborhood and going to be a benefit for everyone in the area” said Testa Tuesday.

George Webb still operates 21 locations across Wisconsin, according to their website. The company has not provided comment on the Oakland Avenue location closure.

According to the property posting on Ogden’s website, the space “offers an excellent opportunity for a food & beverage concept looking to capitalize on high foot traffic, proximity to UW Milwaukee, and a vibrant neighborhood.”

