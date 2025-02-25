TOWN OF FOND DU LAC – The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating after a deadly police shooting in the Town of Fond du Lac Monday evening.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies contacted a subject via phone known to have a felony warrant. Law enforcement also received information from a witness that this same subject appeared to have a handgun in the subject’s waistband.

Deputies located the subject near 6300 Cherrywood Drive by the Woodland Park Mobile Home Community a short while later. The subject refused to follow repeated commands and one of the deputies used non-lethal force. Shortly after, the subject showed what deputies believed to be a firearm. In response, a second deputy shot the suspect at 6:22 p.m.

Law enforcement and EMS attempted life saving measures. The subject was transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No law enforcement officers or other members of the public were injured.

The involved deputy is on administrative assignment, per agency policy.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: