The following story was published first by Jack Stern of Brewer Fanatic on Feb. 25, 2025.

While the unheralded infielder’s multi-homer Cactus League opener didn’t hurt matters, he was already a solid (if overlooked) bet to secure a place when the team heads north next month.

You would not be alone if you forgot Vinny Capra was in the organization until his headline-capturing spring training debut over the weekend. The 28-year-old has just five career big-league hits, in 37 plate appearances. He received only a three-game cup of coffee with the Brewers last year, and his overall numbers at Triple-A Nashville were unremarkable.

As the front office maneuvered changes and worked within the constraints of the 40-man roster to fill needs and weather minor-league injuries, they found ways to hang onto Capra throughout last season and the winter. That implies that they view him as a useful depth piece with traits they value.

Capra has never been a power threat, reaching double-digit home runs even in the minors for the only time in his career in 2021. Expecting above-average offense in the big leagues is optimistic. However, he plays solid defense at multiple positions and makes smart swing decisions, which are among the chief attributes the Brewers emphasize at all levels of the organization.

Last year in Nashville, Capra chased only 23% of pitches outside the strike zone and walked at a 10.6% clip. He also shrewdly selects which pitches to swing at within the zone. Like most hitters, Capra is at his best when he pulls the ball, so he’s aggressive on inside fastballs and passive on outside ones.

After that brief midseason stint with the Brewers, Capra returned to Nashville and finished strong. From July through September, he slashed .282/.365/.431, making more contact and hitting the ball harder.

Capra revealed to reporters that he spent the winter training for bat speed, which could further nudge his quality of contact forward. He’ll never crush the ball, though, and he doesn’t have to. During the offseason, Capra’s lack of minor-league options was a reason to assume his 40-man spot was in jeopardy. Fast-forward to spring training, where it now gives him a leg up on his peers.

Oliver Dunn, Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, and Isaac Collins can all be sent to the minors throughout the year. Rostering Capra over any of them on the bench best maintains depth. If he looks the part of a competent utility man who can reach base at a decent clip, he’ll likely grab one of the final roster spots when the club breaks camp.