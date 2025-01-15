NEW YORK, NY —-Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley may be the next head coach for the New York Jets.

According to senior NFL reporter Albert Breer via X, the Jets have requested to interview Hafley.

Hafley has has four years of head coaching experience with Boston College where he coached between 2020 to 2023.

Hefley has been recognized for leading one of the top 5 units this year in the NFL with his time in Green Bay this season.

According to Breer, Hafley’s meeting may be set for the end of this week.