The Green Bay Packers enter the NFL’s playoffs as the number-7 seed in the NFC and will face the Eagles in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon at 3:30 CST in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Sunday’s game will be a rematch of September 6 when the Packers lost to the Eagles 34-29 in Brazil. While this Sunday’s game is technically a rematch, how much can one glean from a week-1 contest played in a foreign country?

Not much according to ESPN-Wisconsin’s, Jason Wilde. “These teams are both very different than they were in week-1,” Wilde tells Wisconsin’s Midday News.

In that week-1 matchup, Packers wide receiver, Christian Watson logged a touchdown reception and cornerback Jaire Alexander recorded an interception. Neither starting player will be available for Sunday’s game due to injuries.

As for the Eagles, “their defense is completely different,” Wilde continued. “They have been far better defensively, than they were during the first half of the season.”

The Eagles enter the post-season ranked second in the NFL in points per game allowed and first in total yards allowed.

Green Bay is listed as a 4.5 point underdog for Sunday’s game.

“The Packers are rightfully underdogs and it’s going to be really difficult for them to win. They can win…I’m not sure they will,” Wilde concludes.

To hear the entire conversation with Jason Wilde, and his thoughts on Sunday's game

Packers at Eagles:

All-time, regular season: 27-17

All-time, post-season: 1-2 (1-2 at Philadelphia)

Green Bay has won three of the last four games played in Philadelphia

Coaching Capsules:

Matt LaFleur: 67-33-0, .670; (3-4 postseason); 6th NFL season

Nick Sirianni: 48-20-0, .706; (2-3 postseason); 4th NFL season

Head to Head: LaFleur 0-2 vs. Sirianni

vs. Opponent: LaFleur 1-3 vs. Eagles; Sirianni 2-0 vs.

Packers

Source: Green Bay Packers Dope Sheet