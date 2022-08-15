Milwaukee Ald. Ashanti Hamilton is the new leader of the city’s Office of Violence Prevention, the mayor’s office announced Monday.

“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Hamilton said. “We understand the statistics of the high murder rate. I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running.”

Milwaukee’s homicide rate has sky-rocketed to record highs the last few years.

“Violence is a public health issue,” Hamilton said. “There are strategies out there that work.”

“There is a huge community partnership necessary in order to address these issues.”

Former OVP director Arnitta Holliman was removed from office earlier this month. Holliman was critical of the way her termination was handled.

“It’s not feasible for one tiny, small office to be responsible for the reduction of violence in our city,” Holliman told WTMJ’s John Mercure.

In 2009, Hamilton faced felony child abuse charges after prosecutors say he hit his daughter with a plastic hanger. Hamilton later agreed to a plea deal.

“This is a reality that I had to go through,” Hamilton told reporters on Monday. “We bring our life experiences to every position that we take. I brought that growth into understanding how to help families.”

“My family is successful in growing. I think I can help other families as well.”

Hamilton will resign his aldermanic position. There will be four vacant seats on the council.