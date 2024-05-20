MILWAUKEE – After years of pilot studies, public debate, and at least one sighting on I-94, electric scooters will now be a permanent fixture in Milwaukee.

A celebration (weather-pending) is planned for this afternoon at Milwaukee’s Red Arrow Park to commemorate the partnership inked between both Lime and Spin Scooters and the city. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Department of Public Works commissioner Jerrel Kruschke, and reps from Lime and Spin are expected to speak.

“After successful pilot studies, where we gained feedback and information about best practices for scooters, the City has established a permanent scooter program” said Department of Public Works Marketing and Communications Director Tiffany Shephard. “Milwaukee is excited to partner with Lime and Spin, who have both built relationships throughout our community and proved they could operate successfully in our great and diverse city.”

The last of those pilot studies concluded in late 2023, and according to city data saw over 800,000 rides on scooters within city limits between September of 2022 and November of 2023. That study also netted the city over 400,000 dollars in revenue. The city has said it expects to earn 100 dollars per scooter deployed annually, as well as 25 cents per ride.

The event will also recognize the continued growth of Milwaukee’s Bublr bike system, which has plans for new stations, as well as an upgraded fleet of e-bikes allowing for expansions into new city neighborhoods. Bublr saw record ridership in 2023 with more than 100,000 trips taken; the city says so far in 2024, rides have tripled when compared to the same time last year.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: