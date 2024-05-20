MILWAUKEE — Police Officer Gabrielle Hood works for the Racine Police Department and lives every day as an example of public safety and public service.

In her role as a police officer, she interacts with young people on a daily basis and recognizes those relationships as starting points for better community relations.

Hood recently participated in the “Bigger Than Basketball” event in Racine that brings together law enforcement, Racine area youth, and the community on the basketball court.

Hood is also involved with the foster parent program in Racine County, and helps recruit foster parents for her community. It’s something she sees every day when she’s on the job.

It’s one of the biggest reasons why Hood is one of our five Salute to Service Honorees for 2024!

