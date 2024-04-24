MILWAUKEE — A deadly three-car crash on Tuesday night leaves one dead, and one critically injured.

It started when a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a vehicle at the 27th Street viaduct. The car sped away, ran a red light at N. 27th Street and W. St. Paul Avenue, hitting two other cars.

According to Sheriff Denita Ball, the 65-year-old female driver of one of the struck vehicles was critically injured and is in the hospital. The 69-year-old male passenger is deceased.

The driver of the second struck vehicle was unhurt.

The 24-year-old driver of the fleeing, striking vehicle was initially pulseless and not breathing at the crash site. He was revived and is in stable condition at the hospital, where he is in custody.

The driver of the suspect vehicle currently has two open felony criminal cases, and was out on bail through Waukesha County. Charges include Fleeing-Eluding, 2nd-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of THC, Operating After Revocation, and Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescription. He is also charged with Felony Bail Jumping.

This suspect was in possession of a firearm and drugs at the time of this crash. MCSO is investigating the alleged criminal conduct of the striking driver, and Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the crash.