UPDATE 9:30 P.M. 4/16/24 — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Walworth County until 10:30 p.m. Expect 60 mph wind gusts.
Strong thunderstorms will also impact Fond du Lac, Dodge, Jefferson and Waukesha Counties until 10:15 p.m. Expect wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Jefferson County until 9:30 p.m. Expect 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
Strong thunderstorms will also impact Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac and Dodge Counties until 9:45 p.m.
A tornado watch is in effect for Walworth and Jefferson Counties and south central Wisconsin until 10:00 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until Apr 16 9:30PM for Dane, Rock, Jefferson, Green counties. Stay with @TMJ4 for updates. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/XOYhl3jzeV— TMJ4 News (@tmj4) April 17, 2024