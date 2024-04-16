UPDATE 9:30 P.M. 4/16/24 — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Walworth County until 10:30 p.m. Expect 60 mph wind gusts.

Strong thunderstorms will also impact Fond du Lac, Dodge, Jefferson and Waukesha Counties until 10:15 p.m. Expect wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Jefferson County until 9:30 p.m. Expect 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Strong thunderstorms will also impact Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac and Dodge Counties until 9:45 p.m.

A tornado watch is in effect for Walworth and Jefferson Counties and south central Wisconsin until 10:00 p.m.