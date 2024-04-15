MILWAUKEE – Longtime local pizza favorite Pizza Man announced closing its last remaining restaurant in the city of Milwaukee. The location on Humboldt Blvd, which has been in operation for just one year, is now “permanently closed.”

In a statement released on Facebook, restaurant management said “We have had the pleasure of serving you for the past year, and we are grateful for your patronage and support.”

The Humboldt location opened in April 2023, one month after Pizza Man vacated its home on Downer Ave, where the restaurant had operated for a decade.

Pizza Man has been a Milwaukee institution since 1970, with an infamous arson fire destroying its original East Side home on North Avenue in 2010, forcing the move to Downer Ave. in 2013. The owner of a neighboring restaurant, Feras Rahman, was acquitted of arson charges and nobody else was ever charged in the case.

The one remaining Pizza Man location on Burleigh St. in Wauwatosa will remain open, the restaurant said.

