MILWAUKEE — A troubling trend of people under the age of 50 being diagnosed with some form of cancer is emerging not only in the United States, but around the world as well.

A recent study from The BMJ estimates that the number of these early-onset cancer diagnoses could increase by roughly 30% worldwide—and the number of people who die from their conditions could rise by about 20% by 2030. A report from the American Cancer Society projects that by 2050 the number of people with cancer could rise by 77% as well.

With this in mind, Sumit Rai has launched Cancer Check Labs, which offers an early-detection tool.

“It’s a blood test.” Rai explained, “We have developed a technology over the past 14 years through a series of companies that enables us to filter out and detect circulating tumor cells in blood.”

Part of Rai’s passion for launching Cancer Check Labs comes from the experience of losing his sister to a battle with cancer a year and a half after her diagnosis.

“From the time that she was diagnosed, and certainly from the time that she passed away, I personally became obsessed with trying to figure out a way to cure cancer, make a difference, or make an impact,” he told Wisconsin’s Midday News.

Rai believes that being able to detect cancer early is a huge step in the future of cancer treatment.

