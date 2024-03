The Milwaukee Brewers beat the New York Mets 7-6 to take the opening series. The Brewers got the scoring started in the first inning, jumping out to a 3-0 lead and added a Christian Yelich RBI single in the eighth inning to push their lead to 7-2. The Mets scored three in the eighth and added a home run in the ninth to make it a one run game, but Abner Uribe struck out the last to batters to get his second save in as many days. Dominic Cotroneo discussed the win on Brewers Extra Innings.