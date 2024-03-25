A suspect is in critical condition, and three Milwaukee Police officers are on leave, following an overnight officer-involved shooting on the city’s north side.

Officers say they received several calls for shots fired just after 11:00pm on 64th Street, and that they spotted a 20-year-old man from Milwaukee holding a gun. They say he tried to run after being told to stop several times.

Officers chased the man and then they say he turned around and shot at them near 64th and Sheridan. That’s when officers fired back, striking the suspect multiple times.

“[The suspect] sustained several life-threatening injuries. As such, he was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” said MPD Assistant Chief Craig Sarnow. “No officers or other community members were injured…the suspect’s firearm was recovered on scene.”

The Wauwatosa Police Department will be heading the investigation; the three officers involved are on administrative leave per department policy.

