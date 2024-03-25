MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Kei’veia Montgomery-Greer. Prior to going missing, Montgomery-Greer made threats of suicide by cutting herself and banging her head against a wall on Instagram.

Montgomery-Greer was reported missing on March 19th at approximately 5:00 P.M. She was last seen when leaving a house near the intersection of 11th St. and Hayes Avenue.

Montgomery-Greer is 5’8, 168 pounds, braided black hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, black shoes and a long gray coat.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Milwaukee Police Department.