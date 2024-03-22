ROCHESTER, Wis. — Racine County authorities arrested a 36-year-old woman who allegedly admitted to driving under the influence when her boyfriend jumped out of a moving car, resulting in his death early on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

According to a statement issued by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to County Highway J & WI-36 around 2:00 a.m. for reports of a man lying face-down near the side of the road. When they arrived, they made contact with 33-year-old Joshua Billings and tried to save him at the scene.

Billings was transported to an area hospital, where medical professionals tried to resuscitate him. He was later pronounced dead.

Hours later, Racine County investigators visited Billings’ girlfriend, Sarah Mcauliffe, at her home. She allegedly told investigators that Billings jumped from a car while she was driving. She did not notify authorities after that took place and went home instead.

Racine County investigators say she admitted to being intoxicated when this incident took place. She was taken into custody and charges were submitted for ‘Hit-and-Run Resuling in Death’ and ‘Carrying a Concealed Weapon.’

Racine County authorities are still awaiting Billings’ toxicology reports and an autopsy to gather more information about his death. That investigation remains ongoing as investigators work to gather more information about this incident.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

