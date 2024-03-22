MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of City Development launches a website dedicated to providing updates on the former Northridge Mall.

This website details progress, timelines, and the community impact as well as a rebrand for the former mall, to be called Granville Station.

The city says on the site that they are “actively working to promote, encourage, and support public safety measures and private investment at the former Northridge Mall that will move the Granville Area forward”.

Ownership map courtesy of the City of Milwaukee.

The website details the current progress to secure the site as well as demolish the adjacent Boston Store as well as the anticipated timeline for demolition of the main mall property.

The City of Milwaukee took possession of Northridge in January after a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge approved and signed off on the transfer of ownership after U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group became delinquent in back-owed property taxes to the tune of almost $2.4 million.

In December 2023, Governor Tony Evers pledged $15 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to redevelop the property. Northridge Mall opened in 1972, but has been vacant since 2003.