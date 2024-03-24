MILWAUKEE – A barbershop on Milwaukee’s south side is deemed a total loss after a fire Friday night.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire started at a residence near 13th Street and Cleveland Avenue, and then spread to the Dominican Barbershop.

The department says no one was injured in the fire.

Additionally, one of the emergency response vehicles was involved in a crash near 27th Street and Forest Home Avenue while en route to the scene. Milwaukee Police say one of the responding EMS trucks was struck by a car on its way to the fire.

No firefighters were injured and the driver of the car sustained minor injuries.

