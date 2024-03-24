MILWAUKEE — Two people are in the hospital after a road rage double shooting in Milwaukee Sunday.

Milwaukee Police have been investigating an incident near 51st and Villard Sunday before 4:30pm where a 25-year-old and a 23-year-old were taken to the hospital. A 30-year-old has also been taken into custody. The 25-year-old and 30-year-old were believed to have fired shots at each other during a road rage incident.

If anyone has information, contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.