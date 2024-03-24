UPDATE 3/24/24 at 12:35pm – All lanes have re-opened on I-43, however, the on-ramp from 7th Street/ Fiebrantz Avenue to the freeway remains closed as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

UPDATE 3/24/24 at 12:25pm – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation did not provide comment to WTMJ on what the “incident” is. The closure now stretches north to Silver Spring Drive; drivers should head to that point to re-access the freeway.

MILWAUKEE – A WTMJ Johnson & Son’s Paving Time-Saver Traffic Alert: I-43 northbound south of Keefe Avenue is closed due to what the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is calling an “incident”.

Drivers are encouraged to exit at North Avenue, then use Teutonia Avenue north to Hampton Avenue, and then head east to re-access I-43.

WTMJ has reached out to the DOT and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office for more information.