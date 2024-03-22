MILWAUKEE – With snowfall coming down across Southeastern Wisconsin, Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works reminds people how they can help the organization keep the roads clear.

DPW Sanitation Area Manager Alan Kerr joined Wisconsin’s Midday News and said road-clearing operations began Thursday night. Friday, they have been using garbage trucks to clean up the roads: “Because we have foregone garbage and recycling we have put blades on 67 packers, which are our garbage and recycling trucks. We are in the districts plowing curb to curb.”

There are 111 salt trucks on the roads on top of that. When drivers see salt trucks, Kerr hopes they have patience.

“Please give our trucks room,” Kerr said. “They will be moving at a low rate of speed. When you are approaching them from behind and salt is coming out of the back, always give them room in the back.”

For those parking on the street, Kerr said it is useful for one side of the street to be open for DPW’s cleaning operations. Because there is not much anticipation for the snow to last long, parking regulations are not expected to change very much.

Kerr said he does not anticipate these snow-clearing operations to go on very long: “I would like the lion’s share of them to be done by tonight (Friday) but we will still be doing cleanup. We will be out there as long as we need to, to make sure the streets are safe to travel on.”