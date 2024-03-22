MILWAUKEE — Marquette basketball legend Travis Diener joined Wisconsin’s Midday News co-host Greg Matzek for a game of H.O.R.S.E. at ‘The Facility,‘ an athlete performance and competition facility he helped to create in Mequon.

If you’re unable to watch the interview in your browser, click here to watch on 620 WTMJ’s YouTube channel.

During the course of the game, Travis Diener opens up about his playing career from his high school days in Fond du Lac to the legendary Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball team (2001–2005).

He was selected in the second round of the 2005 NBA Draft, played five seasons across the Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers before departing for the Italian Lega Basket Serie A. His basketball career culminated with a 2020 win representing Marquette alumni in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

Below, you can find timestamps for different segments of this conversation — all of which take place during their H.O.R.S.E. competition:

00:00 — Intro + Opening ‘The Facility’ in Mequon.

00:57 — Let’s play some H.O.R.S.E.

01:53 – Getting to know Dwyane Wade.

03:21 — Choosing between Marquette, Wisconsin & St. Louis.

05:05 — 20 years since MU’s ’03 Final Four run.

06:05 — Wisconsin is becoming a hub for high school basketball.

08:00 — Multi-sport athletes have an edge.

09:15 — Fond du Lac, Marquette, NBA, Italy, or TBT — which was most important?

13:09 — Should Marquette & UW-Milwaukee face off more often?

15:37 — Watching the NCAA Tournament as an adult.

17:06 — Tom Crean kicking Dwyane Wade & MU players out of practice.

