MILWAUKEE – President Biden wrapped up a two-day trip to Milwaukee on Thursday.

The President spent Wednesday touting an infrastructure plan that will help redesign 6th Street in Milwaukee.

After his visit to Wisconsin, the Commander in Chief was expected to visit Michigan where he would continue his reelection campaign.

On Wisconsin’s Morning News, Vince Vitrano and Erik Bilstad wondered aloud if the president would spend time at Blu (in the Pfister) or perhaps Wolski’s.

