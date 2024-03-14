MILWAUKEE – President Biden wrapped up a two-day trip to Milwaukee on Thursday.
The President spent Wednesday touting an infrastructure plan that will help redesign 6th Street in Milwaukee.
After his visit to Wisconsin, the Commander in Chief was expected to visit Michigan where he would continue his reelection campaign.
On Wisconsin’s Morning News, Vince Vitrano and Erik Bilstad wondered aloud if the president would spend time at Blu (in the Pfister) or perhaps Wolski’s.
Will @POTUS get a 'I closed Wolski's' sticker tonight?— 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) March 13, 2024
We covered what we know about the President's visit in Milwaukee today on Wisconsin's Morning News@vincevitrano @erikbilstadWTMJ
More WMN Here: https://t.co/AdhstoyeJM pic.twitter.com/FZGWCZUApF
