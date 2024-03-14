MANITOWOC – The mother of missing three-year-old Elijah Vue from Two Rivers was back in court Thursday, along with her partner.

Katrina Baur appeared over Zoom and waived her right to a preliminary hearing Thursday on a charge of Chronic Neglect of a Child. Meanwhile, Vang expressed his wishes to exercise his rights to an attorney and speedy trial. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 21st.

A judge Wednesday ruled there is enough evidence against Baur to send her to trial on the child neglect charges. Baur and Vang have still not been charged in connection to Vue’s disappearance.

Vue has been missing since February 20th. The combined reward for information leading to Vue’s safe return has grown to 40,000 dollars.

Baur will be back in court March 22nd to officially file a plea.

