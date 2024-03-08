MILWAUKEE — At the 3rd Street Market Hall, a sea of emerald green gathered to kick off the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The event began with a performance by the Glencastle Irish Dancers, then remarks from local leaders and members of the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin. The event was in celebration of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 9th.

The Glencastle Irish Dancers celebrating Irish heritage at the @3rdStMarketHall as the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin kick off their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.



The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off on Saturday, March 9th, at noon on Wisconsin Avenue. pic.twitter.com/GQLuXBOu0p — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) March 8, 2024

“My job today is to declare everyone honorary Irish,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

Milwaukee has deep Irish roots going back to the 1800’s. At one point, roughly 14% of Milwaukee’s population were Irish settlers with more spread throughout Milwaukee County.

For Mike Boyle, Shamrock Club of Wisconsin Parade Director, the celebrations and parade are about celebrating that history:

“It’s about trying to educate the public on what it means to be Irish. ….I’ll be the last to deny the Irish don’t party, but there is more to St. Patrick’s Day than partying.”

Saturday’s parade will be the 56th St. Patrick’s Day Parade put on by the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin. Its longevity has created personal memories for club member Gail Hettrick.

“I came here with my mom, I live in Madison,” Hettrick said. “We would come to Milwaukee for the parade every year until she passed away. Now I’m part of the parade. Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.”

All the way from Ireland, Pádraig Manning —Vice Consul General of the Irish Consulate in Chicago — says celebrations like Milwaukee’s make her and other Irish people proud of their history.

“There is no other country in the world that gets this kind of celebration. It’s a great opportunity to spread Irish culture and heritage.”

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off at the intersection of W. Wisconsin Avenue and North MLK Drive at 12 P.M. Boyle specifically mentioned the Shamrock Club has worked closely with the Milwaukee Police Department to make the event as safe as possible.