MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Afternoon News spoke with a longtime friend of Cherry Starr on Tuesday, after the widow of former Packers quarterback Bart Starr died at age 89.

“They just looked out for each other,” said Chellee Siewert with Capture Sports Marketing. “Her and Bart shared a really special kind of love.”

Siewert remembered how Cherry would write letters to all 32 starting quarterbacks before football season started each year. Those letters were sent with a helmet for the teams to sign and send back for an auction to benefit cancer research through the Starr Children’s Fund.

“They were so kind and generous to everybody they met, whether it was with their time or with their platform they had to raise awareness,” said Siewert. “It all just went back to kindness.”