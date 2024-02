MILWAUKEE– The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting where a 3-year-old was shot and killed Sunday morning near 64th Court and Bradley Road. The shooting happened at 10:23am, and the 3-year-old was transported to the hospital after the shooting where they were later pronounced dead.

Two guns were found at the scene of the crime. No arrests have been made yet. The investigation is still underway.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office will review the case.