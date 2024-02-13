BEAVER DAM – A firefighter remains in critical condition this morning after an airboat crash on a Beaver Dam lake.

Two other firefighters were injured in the crash, which occurred during a training operation around 7:40pm on the lake when the airboat crashed into Grape Island.

Our sister station WBEV in Beaver Dam reports specifics relating to the injuries as well as the names of those involved are not being released at this time.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the cause of the crash and will provide more information once they conclude their investigation.

