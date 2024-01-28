MILWAUKEE — Two people died in two separate shootings, including one shooting with three victims over the weekend.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday 1/27/24 near 75th St. and Brown Deer Rd. A 29-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital where they later died of injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Then shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday 1/28/24, police said a triple shooting happened near Baldwin St. and Fond du Lac Ave. A 26-year-old victim was shot and died at the scene despite life-saving efforts. Two 34-year-old victims were taken to a local hospital for non-fatal gunshot injuries.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the triple shooting but said it appears to be related to a physical altercation that occurred beforehand.

Police are seeking unknown suspects in both shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips to remain anonymous.