SUSSEX, Wis. — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killing of a family dog.

According to TMJ4 News, a family that lives on Elm Avenue in the Village of Sussex found their dog dead under a pile of blankets and stuffed animals at their home on Friday.

The family told Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office they found their dog with a “possible stab wound and a plastic bag on its head.”

Deputies said the suspect is an 18-year-old babysitter. They interviewed her about the incident and arrested her for cruelty to animals.

The dog’s name was Batman, an 8-year-old Chihuahua the family had raised since he was a puppy.

The family originally reported the dog to Lost Dogs of Wisconsin as missing when they couldn’t find him